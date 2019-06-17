Olivares’ run leads DSL Orioles2 to 6-5 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Oscar Olivares scored on an error in the eighth inning to help the DSL Orioles2 secure a 6-5 victory over the DSL Twins on Monday.

Olivares scored on the play after he reached base with two outs on a walk, advanced to second on a single by Kevin Infante and then went to third on an error.

Claudio Galva (1-2) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Erasmo Moreno (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

In the losing effort, DSL Twins got contributions throughout its order, as five players picked up at least a pair of hits. Jose Rosario singled twice, scoring two runs.