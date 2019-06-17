Zapata leads DSL Cardinals Blue over DSL Mets1 9-3

, (AP) -- Jose Zapata hit a three-run home run and had two hits as the DSL Cardinals Blue beat the DSL Mets1 9-3 on Monday.

DSL Cardinals Blue started the scoring with a big second inning, when it put up five runs, including a two-run home run by Elvin De Jesus.

The DSL Cardinals Blue later added a run in the fourth and three in the fifth. In the fourth, Hansel Otamendi hit an RBI single, while Zapata hit a three-run home run in the fifth.

DSL Cardinals Blue right-hander Reinys Portillo (1-1) picked up the win after allowing one run on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Yeremi Abad (3-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after allowing four runs and two hits over one inning.