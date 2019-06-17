Rubio leads DSL D-backs2 to 5-3 win over DSL Phillies White

, (AP) -- Luis Rubio singled twice as the DSL D-backs2 defeated the DSL Phillies White 5-3 on Monday. With the victory, the DSL D-backs2 swept the short two-game series.

DSL D-backs2 went up 4-0 in the seventh after Alvin Guzman hit an RBI single and Leodany Perez scored on a wild pitch and Rubio scored on a single.

After DSL D-backs2 added a run in the eighth on a single by Teofilo Mendez, the DSL Phillies White cut into the deficit with three runs in the eighth inning, including a single by Albert Jerez that scored Edward Barboza.

Jose Bohorquez (1-0) got the win with 2 2/3 innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while DSL Phillies White starter Victor Lopez (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Phillies White, Luiggi Mujica reached base four times.