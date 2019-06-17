Campana, Cubillan lead Lowell to 9-2 win over Hudson Valley

WAPPINGERS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) -- Marino Campana hit a two-run homer in the third inning, and Ricardo Cubillan had three hits and scored two runs as the Lowell Spinners topped the Hudson Valley Renegades 9-2 on Monday. The Spinners swept the short two-game series with the win.

The home run by Campana scored Elih Marrero to give the Spinners a 3-1 lead.

The Spinners later scored three runs in the fourth and ninth innings to complete the blowout. In the fourth, Jecorrah Arnold hit a solo home run, while Nicholas Northcut drove in two runs and Marrero drove in one in the ninth.

Eddie Jimenez (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Hudson Valley starter Christopher Gau (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.