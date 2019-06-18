Giambrone’s homer leads Iowa to 10-8 win over Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) -- Trent Giambrone hit a two-run homer in the fifth inning, leading the Iowa Cubs to a 10-8 win over the Sacramento River Cats on Monday.

The home run by Giambrone scored Jacob Hannemann to give the Cubs a 5-4 lead.

The River Cats saw their comeback attempt come up short after Chris Shaw hit a two-run home run in the ninth inning to help cut the Iowa lead to 10-8.

Iowa starter Trevor Clifton (2-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs and six hits over five innings. Opposing starter Enderson Franco (2-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after a rough outing in which he allowed five runs and six hits over 4 1/3 innings.