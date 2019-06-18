Flaherty scheduled to start as St. Louis hosts Miami

Miami Marlins (25-45, fifth in the NL East) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (37-34, third in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Tuesday, 8:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Marlins: Jordan Yamamoto (1-0, .00 ERA, .71 WHIP, 5 strikeouts) Cardinals: Jack Flaherty (4-3, 4.28 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Cardinals are 21-13 in home games. St. Louis is averaging 4.4 RBIs per game this season. Marcell Ozuna leads the team with 56 total runs batted in.

The Marlins are 12-20 in road games. Miami has hit 51 home runs this season, last in the majors. Jorge Alfaro leads the team with nine, averaging one every 21.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ozuna leads the Cardinals with 56 RBIs and is batting .263. Paul DeJong is 12-for-37 with a double, three home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for St. Louis.

Brian Anderson leads the Marlins with 20 extra base hits and is slugging .377. Garrett Cooper is 13-for-35 with a double, a triple, a home run and four RBIs over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, .227 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

Marlins: 2-8, .243 batting average, 4.50 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

Cardinals Injuries: Adam Wainwright: 10-day IL (hamstring), Mike Mayers: 60-day IL (shoulder), Ryan Helsley: 10-day IL (shoulder), Brett Cecil: 60-day IL (wrist/forearm), Jedd Gyorko: 10-day IL (back).

Marlins Injuries: Jose Urena: 60-day IL (back), Drew Steckenrider: 60-day IL (elbow), Caleb Smith: 10-day IL (hip), Riley Ferrell: 60-day IL (bicep), Julian Fernandez: 60-day IL (elbow), Peter O'Brien: 10-day IL (ribcage), Neil Walker: 10-day IL (quad), Martin Prado: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jon Berti: 10-day IL (oblique), Chad Wallach: 10-day IL (concussion).