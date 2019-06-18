Colorado’s Desmond puts 10-game hit streak on the line against Diamondbacks

Colorado Rockies (37-34, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-35, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Tuesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Antonio Senzatela (5-5, 5.48 ERA, 1.58 WHIP, 35 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Merrill Kelly (7-6, 3.73 ERA, 1.26 WHIP, 63 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Ian Desmond is riding a 10-game hitting streak as Colorado readies to play Arizona.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The Diamondbacks are 11-19 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has hit 114 home runs this season, fifth in the majors. Ketel Marte leads the team with 20, averaging one every 14.5 at-bats.

The Rockies are 15-19 on the road. Colorado has slugged .465, good for first in the majors. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a .652 slugging percentage, including 39 extra-base hits and 16 home runs. This is the first meeting of the season for these two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 20 home runs and has 50 RBIs. David Peralta is 8-for-36 with three doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Trevor Story leads the Rockies with 17 home runs and is batting .292. Blackmon is 22-for-44 with four doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 7-3, .272 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 20 runs

Rockies: 5-5, .320 batting average, 7.02 ERA

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).