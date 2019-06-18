DeSclafani scheduled to start as Cincinnati hosts Houston

Houston Astros (48-25, first in the AL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (32-38, fourth in the AL Central)

Cincinnati; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Justin Verlander (9-2, 2.41 ERA, .74 WHIP, 125 strikeouts) Reds: Anthony DeSclafani (3-3, 4.43 ERA, 1.28 WHIP, 64 strikeouts)

LINE: Astros favored by 1 1/2 runs; over/under is 8 runs

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

BOTTOM LINE:

The Reds are 17-17 on their home turf. The Cincinnati pitching staff as a whole has an ERA of 3.60. Luis Castillo leads the team with a 2.36 ERA.

The Astros are 21-14 on the road. The Houston offense has compiled a .265 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the American League. Michael Brantley leads the team with a mark of .309. The Reds won the last meeting 3-2. Castillo earned his seventh victory and Nick Senzel went 1-for-4 with two RBIs for Cincinnati. Wade Miley registered his fourth loss for Houston.

TOP PERFORMERS: Derek Dietrich leads the Reds with 17 home runs and is batting .231. Senzel is 9-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and five RBIs over the last 10 games for Cincinnati.

Alex Bregman leads the Astros with 19 home runs and has 48 RBIs. Robinson Chirinos is 7-for-31 with a double, three home runs and 12 RBIs over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Reds: 4-6, .219 batting average, 3.20 ERA

Astros: 6-4, .231 batting average, 3.92 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Reds Injuries: Alex Wood: 60-day IL (back), Wandy Peralta: 10-day IL (hip), Scooter Gennett: 60-day IL (groin).

Astros Injuries: Joe Smith: 10-day IL (achilles), Collin McHugh: 10-day IL (elbow), Lance McCullers Jr.: 60-day IL (elbow), George Springer: 10-day IL (hamstring), Jake Marisnick: day-to-day (knee), Aledmys Diaz: 10-day IL (hamstring), Carlos Correa: 10-day IL (rib), Jose Altuve: 10-day IL (hamstring), Max Stassi: 10-day IL (knee).