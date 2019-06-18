Calderon’s homer leads DSL Tigers1 to 12-5 win over DSL Mets2

, (AP) -- Cesar Calderon hit a three-run home run in the third inning, leading the DSL Tigers1 to a 12-5 win over the DSL Mets2 on Tuesday.

The home run by Calderon scored Geury Estevez and Jeremy Jimenez to give the DSL Tigers1 a 7-5 lead.

The DSL Tigers1 later scored five runs in the fifth to put the game out of reach.

Hendry Nunez (2-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Pablo Marinez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

For the DSL Mets2, Kenedy Corona singled twice, also stealing a base. Cesar Berbesi singled four times.