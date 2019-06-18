Pie, Patten lead the way for West Virginia

GRANVILLE, W.Va. (AP) -- Juan Pie doubled twice, driving in four runs as the West Virginia Black Bears topped the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 10-3 on Tuesday.

Nick Patten doubled twice with an RBI and a run for West Virginia.

With the game tied 1-1, the Black Bears took the lead for good with two runs in the second inning. Pie hit an RBI double and then scored on a single by Kyle Mottice en route to the two-run lead.

The Black Bears later added a run in the fourth and six in the fifth to put the game away.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Jacob Webb (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Mahoning Valley starter Jhonneyver Gutierrez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.