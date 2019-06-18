Dinicola’s single leads Batavia to 7-5 win over Auburn

BATAVIA, N.Y. (AP) -- Harrison Dinicola hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Batavia Muckdogs to a 7-5 win over the Auburn Doubledays on Tuesday.

The single by Dinicola, part of a two-run inning, gave the Muckdogs a 6-5 lead before Samuel Castro hit an RBI single later in the inning.

The Doubledays tied the game 5-5 when Anthony Peroni hit a two-run home run in the fourth.

Raul Brito (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, two-hit relief while Gilberto Chu (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game.