Bautista leads Vermont to 7-3 win over Hudson Valley

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) -- Danny Bautista had three hits and scored two runs as the Vermont Lake Monsters beat the Hudson Valley Renegades 7-3 on Tuesday.

Vermont batted around in the first inning, sending 10 batters to the plate and scoring four runs, including a solo home run by Nick Ward.

After Vermont added two runs in the second on a home run by Jordan Diaz, the Renegades cut into the deficit in the third inning when Greg Jones hit an RBI single and then scored on a two-run single by Hill Alexander.

The Lake Monsters tacked on another run in the third when Jose Rivas scored on a passed ball.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Vermont starter Rafael Kelly (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing three runs and five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Edisson Gonzalez (0-1) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after giving up six runs and seven hits over two innings.

For the Renegades, Luis Arcendo tripled and doubled, also stealing a base.