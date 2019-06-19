Hoover hits grand slam, leads AZL Mariners over AZL Brewers Gold

PHOENIX (AP) -- Connor Hoover hit a grand slam in the second inning, leading the AZL Mariners to a 9-4 win over the AZL Brewers Gold on Wednesday.

The grand slam by Hoover capped a five-run inning and gave the AZL Mariners a 5-0 lead after Cody Grosse hit a sacrifice fly earlier in the inning.

Trailing 7-2, the AZL Brewers Gold cut into the deficit in the fourth inning when Abimael Gonzalez hit an RBI double and Oswel Leones hit an RBI single.

Luis Curvelo (1-0) got the win with three innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Wilber Diaz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.