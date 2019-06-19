Gray, Rockies to face Greinke, Diamondbacks on Wednesday

Colorado Rockies (38-34, second in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (38-36, third in the NL West)

Phoenix; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rockies: Jon Gray (6-5, 4.38 ERA, 1.34 WHIP, 93 strikeouts) Diamondbacks: Zack Greinke (8-2, 2.65 ERA, .88 WHIP, 85 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE:

The Diamondbacks are 11-20 against opponents from the NL West. Arizona has hit 114 home runs this season, eighth in the National League. Ketel Marte leads them with 20, averaging one every 14.7 at-bats.

The Rockies are 16-19 on the road. The Colorado offense has compiled a .272 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Charlie Blackmon leads the team with a an average of .341. The Rockies won the last meeting 8-1. Antonio Senzatela recorded his sixth victory and Nolan Arenado went 3-for-4 with a double, a home run and three RBIs for Colorado. Merrill Kelly registered his seventh loss for Arizona.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marte leads the Diamondbacks with 86 hits and has 50 RBIs. Carson Kelly is 7-for-21 with two doubles, two home runs and eight RBIs over the last 10 games for Arizona.

Arenado leads the Rockies with 60 RBIs and is batting .324. Blackmon is 25-for-49 with five doubles, a triple, six home runs and 16 RBIs over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 6-4, .266 batting average, 4.97 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Rockies: 5-5, .324 batting average, 7.02 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Diamondbacks Injuries: Luke Weaver: 10-day IL (forearm), Taijuan Walker: 60-day IL (elbow), Jon Duplantier: 10-day IL (shoulder), Silvino Bracho: 60-day IL (elbow), Blake Swihart: 10-day IL (oblique), Steven Souza Jr.: 10-day IL (knee), Jake Lamb: 10-day IL (quad), Wilmer Flores: 10-day IL (foot), Alex Avila: 10-day IL (calf).

Rockies Injuries: Seunghwan Oh: 10-day IL (abdominal), Harrison Musgrave: 60-day IL (elbow), Tyler Anderson: 60-day IL (knee).