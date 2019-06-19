Rodriguez leads DSL Cardinals Blue to 11-3 win over DSL Twins

, (AP) -- Darlyn Del Villar hit a two-run triple in the first inning, leading the DSL Cardinals Blue to an 11-3 win over the DSL Twins in the first game of a doubleheader on Wednesday.

The triple by Del Villar started the scoring in a four-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, DSL Cardinals Blue took the lead when Gustavo A. Luis Rodriguez hit an RBI double and then added to it when Rodriguez hit an RBI double.

DSL Cardinals Blue later scored in three additional innings, including a four-run second, when Fernando Diaz and Rodriguez hit RBI singles to help put the game out of reach.

DSL Cardinals Blue right-hander Gustavo J. Rodriguez (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two runs on four hits over five innings. Opposing starter Luciano De La Cruz (2-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after giving up eight runs and seven hits over two innings.