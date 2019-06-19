Laureano hits walk-off single, DSL White Sox beats DSL Padres 12-11

, (AP) -- Johnabiell Laureano hit a walk-off single with one out in the ninth inning, as the DSL White Sox defeated the DSL Padres 12-11 on Wednesday. The DSL White Sox swept the short two-game series with the win.

Roberth Gutierrez scored the game-winning run after he entered the game as a pinch runner and advanced to third on a single by Laureano.

The DSL White Sox tied the game 11-11 in the bottom of the seventh when Laureano scored when a runner was thrown out and Wilber Sanchez scored on a single.

Laureano homered and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three in the win.

Luis Nin (1-1) got the win with three innings of scoreless relief while Alejandro Lugo (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL White Sox hit a season-high six doubles in its victory.

DSL White Sox improved to 3-1 against DSL Padres this season.