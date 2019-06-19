Alvarez’s double leads Trenton to 4-2 win over Richmond

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) -- Mandy Alvarez hit a run-scoring double in the fifth inning, leading the Trenton Thunder to a 4-2 win over the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Wednesday.

The double by Alvarez came in the midst of a three-run inning and gave the Thunder a 2-1 lead. Later in the inning, Brandon Wagner hit an RBI single, scoring Alvarez.

The Thunder tacked on another run in the seventh when Hoy Jun Park scored on a double play.

Richmond saw its comeback attempt come up short after Gio Brusa hit an RBI double, bringing home Zach Houchins in the eighth inning to cut the Trenton lead to 4-2.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Trenton right-hander Albert Abreu (4-5) picked up the win after allowing one run on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter Brandon Lawson (2-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after giving up three runs and seven hits over six innings.

The Flying Squirrels squandered some scoring chances, leaving 12 runners on base in the loss.

With the win, Trenton remains undefeated (5-0) against Richmond this season.