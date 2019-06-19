Merrell scores winning run, Midland beats Springfield 5-4 in walk-off finish

MIDLAND, Texas (AP) -- Kevin Merrell scored the winning run on an error with two outs in the ninth inning, as the Midland RockHounds defeated the Springfield Cardinals 5-4 on Wednesday.

Merrell scored the game-winning run after he reached base with a single, advanced to second on an out and then went to third on a ground out by Tyler Ramirez.

Johan Mieses hit an RBI single, driving in Jose Martinez in the first inning to give the Cardinals a 1-0 lead. The RockHounds came back to take the lead in the second inning when Edwin Diaz hit a two-run home run and Merrell hit an RBI single.

Springfield tied the game 4-4 in the sixth when Zach Kirtley hit a solo home run.

Reliever John Gorman (4-4) picked up the win after he struck out two while allowing two hits over two scoreless innings. Kodi Whitley (1-3) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing one run and four hits while striking out three in the Texas League game.

Diaz homered and singled, driving home three runs in the win. Chase Calabuig singled three times.

For the Cardinals, Mieses homered and singled, driving in two runs. Brian O'Keefe homered and singled.