Luciano’s homer leads AZL Giants Orange to 12-8 win over AZL Athletics Gold

MESA, Ariz. (AP) -- Marco Luciano hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning, leading the AZL Giants Orange to a 12-8 win over the AZL Athletics Gold on Thursday.

The home run by Luciano, part of a three-run inning, gave the AZL Giants Orange a 10-8 lead before Edison Mora hit a sacrifice fly later in the inning.

The AZL Giants Orange tacked on another run in the ninth when Alexander Canario scored on a wild pitch.

Marco Gonzalez (1-0) got the win in relief while Keiro Munoz (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Kyle McCann homered and tripled, scoring two runs for the AZL Athletics Gold.