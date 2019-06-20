Quintana’s homer leads DSL Royals1 to 4-2 win over DSL Red Sox1

, (AP) -- Guillermo Quintana hit a solo home run in the first inning, leading the DSL Royals1 to a 4-2 win over the DSL Red Sox1 on Thursday.

The home run by Quintana gave the DSL Royals1 a 1-0 lead.

With the score tied 1-1 in the second, the DSL Royals1 took the lead for good when Kevin Reyes hit an RBI single, driving in Xionel Garcia.

Juan Polo (1-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while DSL Red Sox1 starter Claudio Ochoa (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.