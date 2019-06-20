Longo hits two homers as Akron tops Reading 12-6

READING, Pa. (AP) -- Mitch Longo hit a pair of homers, leading the Akron RubberDucks to a 12-6 win over the Reading Fightin Phils on Thursday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the RubberDucks and a three-game winning streak for the Fightin Phils.

Ka'ai Tom and Nellie Rodriguez also homered for the RubberDucks.

The home runs by Longo, both solo shots, came in the first off Adonis Medina and in the fourth off Jeff Singer.

Akron starter Adam Scott (1-0) picked up the win despite allowing six runs and nine hits over 5 2/3 innings. Opposing starter Medina (5-3) took the loss in the Eastern League game after a rough outing in which he allowed six runs and seven hits over three innings.

Cornelius Randolph singled three times, scoring a run and also driving one home for the Fightin Phils.