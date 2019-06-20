Cole hits walk-off single, Lexington beats Greenville 8-7

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) -- Eric Cole hit a walk-off single, as the Lexington Legends beat the Greenville Drive 8-7 on Thursday.

Nathan Eaton scored the game-winning run after he led off the inning with a double and advanced to third on a single by Cole.

The Legends scored one run in the eighth before Greenville answered in the next half-inning when Kole Cottam hit a grand slam to tie the game 7-7.

Reliever Brandon Marklund (1-0) went two innings, allowing four runs and three hits to pick up the win. He also struck out three and walked one. Robbie Baker (0-1) went 1 2/3 innings, allowing two runs and four hits in the South Atlantic League game. He also struck out three and walked one.

Eaton doubled four times, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two in the win. Cole homered, doubled and singled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two.

Brandon Howlett homered and doubled for the Drive. Dylan Hardy tripled and singled.

Lexington improved to 6-2 against Greenville this season.