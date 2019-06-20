Regnault, Guerrero lift Kingsport over Greeneville 13-6

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (AP) -- Andres Regnault homered, doubled and singled, driving home four runs and scoring a couple as the Kingsport Mets defeated the Greeneville Reds 13-6 on Thursday.

Gregory Guerrero homered and singled with two runs for Kingsport.

Greeneville tied the game 1-1 in the second after Allan Cerda hit a sacrifice fly, scoring Raul Juarez.

Kingsport answered in the bottom of the inning, scoring four runs to take the lead. Sebastian Espino hit a two-run triple en route to the four-run lead.

Kingsport later scored in four additional innings, including a five-run sixth, when Regnault hit a three-run home run and Guerrero hit a solo home run to help put the game out of reach.

Hector Rodriguez (1-0) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless relief while Greeneville starter Juan Manuel Abril (0-1) took the loss in the Appalachian League game.

Cerda doubled and singled, driving in two runs for the Reds.