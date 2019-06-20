Perez, Stubbs lead Tri-City to 10-7 win over Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Md. (AP) -- Joe Perez hit a two-run homer in the second inning, and C.J. Stubbs homered and had two hits as the Tri-City ValleyCats topped the Aberdeen IronBirds 10-7 on Thursday.

The home run by Perez, part of a three-run inning, gave the ValleyCats a 2-0 lead before Stubbs hit a solo home run later in the inning.

Trailing 7-2, the IronBirds cut into the deficit in the seventh inning when Ian Evans scored on a wild pitch and Trey Truitt scored on a single.

The ValleyCats later tacked on three runs in the ninth, including a single by Yefri Carrillo that scored Nathan Perry.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Tri-City starter Valente Bellozo (1-0) picked up the win after allowing two hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Kevin Magee (0-2) took the loss in the New York-Penn League game after allowing three runs and four hits over two innings.

Irving Ortega doubled and singled twice for the IronBirds. Tristan Graham doubled and singled twice, driving in two runs.