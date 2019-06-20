Ortiz hits grand slam, leads Clearwater over Daytona

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) -- Jhailyn Ortiz hit a grand slam in the seventh inning, leading the Clearwater Threshers to a 9-4 win over the Daytona Tortugas on Thursday.

The grand slam by Ortiz gave the Threshers a 9-4 lead and capped a six-run inning for Clearwater. Earlier in the inning, Clearwater tied the game when Nick Maton drew a bases-loaded walk and then took the lead when Madison Stokes got hit by a pitch with the bases loaded.

Matt Vierling doubled and singled twice, also stealing a base for Clearwater. Dalton Guthrie doubled and singled, scoring a run and also driving one home.

Austin Ross (3-0) got the win with two innings of scoreless relief while Aneurys Zabala (1-1) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

For the Tortugas, Jose Garcia doubled and singled twice, scoring two runs.

With the win, Clearwater improved to 6-3 against Daytona this season.