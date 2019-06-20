Canelo, Romine lead the way for Lehigh Valley

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) -- Malquin Canelo doubled and singled three times, scoring four runs as the Lehigh Valley IronPigs topped the Toledo Mud Hens 9-5 on Thursday. The win snapped a six-game losing streak for the IronPigs.

Andrew Romine homered and singled with four RBIs for Lehigh Valley.

Up 1-0 in the second, Toledo extended its lead when Jake Rogers hit a two-run home run.

After Lehigh Valley scored two runs in the third, the IronPigs took the lead for good with three runs in the fourth inning. Ali Castillo hit a solo home run en route to the two-run lead.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The IronPigs later added a run in the sixth and three in the eighth. In the sixth, Canelo scored on an error, while Romine hit a three-run home run in the eighth.

Lehigh Valley starter Tyler Viza (1-6) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over five innings. Opposing starter Gregory Soto (0-1) took the loss in the International League game after allowing five runs and eight hits over five innings.