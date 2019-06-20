McClure, Roman carry Winston-Salem to 3-0 win over Lynchburg

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) -- Mitch Roman singled twice, and Kade McClure allowed just two hits over six innings as the Winston-Salem Dash defeated the Lynchburg Hillcats 3-0 on Thursday.

McClure (1-0) picked up the win after he struck out three and walked one.

In the first inning, Winston-Salem took a 2-0 lead after Tyler Frost scored on an error and Zach Remillard hit an RBI single. The Dash scored again in the second inning when Roman hit an RBI single, bringing home Yeyson Yrizarri.

Kirk McCarty (0-1) went two innings, allowing three runs and six hits in the Carolina League game. He also struck out one and walked one.

The Hillcats were held off the scoreboard for the ninth time this season, while the Dash's staff recorded their third shutout of the year.

Winston-Salem improved to 3-1 against Lynchburg this season.