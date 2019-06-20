Diaz hits two homers as New Orleans tops Nashville 6-2

METAIRIE, La. (AP) -- Isan Diaz hit a pair of homers, leading the New Orleans Baby Cakes to a 6-2 win over the Nashville Sounds on Thursday.

Deven Marrero and Magneuris Sierra also homered for the Baby Cakes.

The home runs by Diaz, both solo shots, came in the fifth and seventh innings off Seth Maness.

New Orleans right-hander Dustin Beggs (6-3) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over seven innings. Opposing starter Maness (4-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game after giving up five runs and nine hits over seven innings.

New Orleans improved to 4-1 against Nashville this season.