Abrams leads AZL Padres 1 over AZL Brewers Gold 3-2

PEORIA, Ariz. (AP) -- CJ Abrams had two hits and scored two runs as the AZL Padres 1 defeated the AZL Brewers Gold 3-2 on Friday.

AZL Padres 1 started the scoring in the first inning. After leading off the inning with a triple, Abrams scored on a single by Chris Givin.

Trailing 3-1, the AZL Brewers Gold cut into the deficit in the ninth inning when Oswel Leones hit an RBI triple, driving in Daniel Castillo.

Edgar Martinez (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Brewers Gold starter Max Lazar (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.