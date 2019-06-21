Morgan scores winning run, Lancaster beats Rancho Cuca. 7-6 in walk-off finish

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Luke Morgan scored the winning run on a wild pitch, as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 7-6 on Thursday.

Morgan scored the game-winning run after he drew a walk to score a run, advanced to second on a wild pitch and then went to third on a single by Luis Castro.

The play capped an improbable comeback for the JetHawks, who scored four runs in the inning for the win. Morgan and Castro both drove in runs earlier in the inning to help set the stage for the game-winning score.

The Quakes took a 6-3 lead in the top of the ninth when Marcus Chiu hit a solo home run.

Salvador Justo (2-1) got the win in relief while Max Gamboa (4-2) took the loss in the California League game.

For the Quakes, Jeren Kendall tripled twice, scoring two runs.

With the win, Lancaster improved to 10-5 against Rancho Cuca. this season.