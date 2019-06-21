McCarthy hits walk-off single in 10th, Visalia beats Modesto 2-1

VISALIA, Calif. (AP) -- Jake McCarthy hit a walk-off single with two outs in the 10th inning, as the Visalia Rawhide defeated the Modesto Nuts 2-1 on Thursday.

Jancarlos Cintron scored the game-winning run after he started the inning on second and advanced to third on a single by McCarthy.

In the bottom of the first, Visalia grabbed the lead on a single by Luis Alejandro Basabe that scored L.T. Tolbert. Modesto answered in the next half-inning when Jack Larsen hit an RBI single, bringing home Joe Rizzo.

Reliever Luis Castillo (7-0) picked up the win after he struck out four and walked two while allowing one hit over two scoreless innings. Scott Boches (1-6) allowed one run and got two outs in the California League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

With the win, Visalia improved to 12-5 against Modesto this season.