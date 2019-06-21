Cabrera’s double leads DSL Yankees to 11-7 win over DSL Phillies Red

, (AP) -- Marcos Cabrera hit a two-run double in the third inning, leading the DSL Yankees to an 11-7 win over the DSL Phillies Red on Friday.

The double by Cabrera started the scoring in an eight-run inning and tied the game 2-2. Later in the inning, DSL Yankees took the lead when Alan Mejia drew a bases-loaded walk and then scored on three more plays, including a single by Cabrera that scored Wilfre Favelo.

The DSL Yankees added to their lead in the fourth when Sergio Vargas hit a three-run double.

Yorlin Calderon (1-0) got the win in relief while DSL Phillies Red starter Wilson Gherbaz (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

In the losing effort, the DSL Phillies Red recorded a season-high nine extra base hits. Alexeis Azuaje tripled twice and singled, scoring two runs for the DSL Phillies Red.