Johnson’s run leads DSL Rays2 to 13-6 win over DSL Pirates1

, (AP) -- Dahiandy Johnson and Nigel Calmes scored on an error in the fifth inning to help the DSL Rays2 secure a 13-6 victory over the DSL Pirates1 on Friday.

The error capped a four-run inning and gave the DSL Rays2 a 6-4 lead. Earlier in the inning, DSL Rays2 tied the game when Oneill Manzueta scored on a wild pitch.

The DSL Rays2 later added a run in the sixth and six in the eighth to punctuate the blowout.

Endry Manrique (2-0) got the win in relief while Raydel Velette (0-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game.

DSL Rays2 took advantage of some erratic DSL Pirates1 pitching, drawing a season-high 19 walks in its victory.

Darwin Baez homered and doubled twice, driving home three runs for the DSL Pirates1.