Chile beats Ecuador 2-1 to reach Copa America quarterfinals

Chile's Alexis Sanchez celebrates after scoring his side's second goal against Ecuador during a Copa America Group C soccer match at the Arena Fonte Nova in Salvador , Brazil, Friday, June 21, 2019. AP Photo

Alexis Sanchez scored a second-half winner to give Chile a 2-1 win over Ecuador and a spot in the quarterfinals of the Copa America on Friday.

Sanchez scored with a shot from inside the area after a corner kick in the 51st minute at the Arena Fonte Nova, securing the two-time defending champions in the last eight of the South American tournament.

Jose Pedro Fuenzalida put Chile ahead with a strike in the eighth minute and Enner Valencia equalized for Ecuador from the penalty spot in the 26th.

Ecuador played the final minutes with a man down after defender Gabriel Achilier was sent off for a hard foul.

The victory gave Chile the lead of Group C with six points, two more than second-place Uruguay, which on Thursday drew 2-2 with Japan. The Japanese squad has one point and Ecuador stayed with zero.

The top two teams in each of the three groups advance, along with the best two third-place finishers.

In the last round, Chile faces Uruguay and Ecuador takes on Japan.

The Chilean win guaranteed Uruguay will finish at least third in the group.