Valerio’s sac fly leads Bradenton to 4-3 win over Tampa

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Adrian Valerio drove in Raul Hernandez with a sacrifice fly in the eighth inning, leading the Bradenton Marauders to a 4-3 win over the Tampa Tarpons on Friday.

The sacrifice fly by Valerio capped a four-run inning and gave the Marauders a 4-3 lead after Raul Siri hit an RBI single earlier in the inning.

Tampa went up 3-0 on an RBI single by Jason Lopez in the seventh inning.

Shea Murray (1-0) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while JP Sears (3-4) took the loss in the Florida State League game.

With the win, Bradenton improved to 8-4 against Tampa this season.