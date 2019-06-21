Escobar hits walk-off homer, Charlotte beats Louisville 9-6

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) -- Alcides Escobar hit a walk-off grand slam, as the Charlotte Knights topped the Louisville Bats 9-6 on Friday.

The Knights cut the deficit to 6-5 in the bottom of the seventh when Daniel Palka hit an RBI single, driving in Jon Jay.

Escobar homered, doubled and singled, driving in four runs in the win.

Jimmy Cordero (2-1) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Jimmy Herget (1-4) took the loss in the International League game.