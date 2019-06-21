Farrar’s single leads Beloit to 4-2 win over Quad Cities

BELOIT, Wis. (AP) -- Logan Farrar hit a two-run single in the third inning to give the Beloit Snappers a 4-2 win over the Quad Cities River Bandits on Friday. The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Snappers and a three-game winning streak for the River Bandits.

In the top of the second, Quad Cities took the lead on a double by Trey Dawson that scored Alex McKenna and Cesar Salazar. Beloit answered in the bottom of the inning when Max Schuemann scored on an error and Cobie Vance hit an RBI double.

Anthony Churlin doubled and singled twice in the win.

Beloit right-hander Joe DeMers (1-1) picked up the win after allowing two runs on five hits over five innings. Opposing starter R.J. Freure (4-2) took the loss in the Midwest League game after giving up four runs and four hits over four innings.

McKenna singled twice, also stealing a base for the River Bandits.