Maican, Camarillo lead the way for AZL Royals

SURPRISE, Ariz. (AP) -- Diego Maican doubled twice, scoring three runs as the AZL Royals defeated the AZL Padres 1 8-3 on Saturday.

Gary Camarillo homered and singled with two runs for AZL Royals.

Down 2-1 in the third, AZL Padres 1 tied the game when Brandon Valenzuela hit an RBI single, bringing home Chris Givin.

AZL Royals answered in the bottom of the inning when Darryl Collins hit an RBI triple, bringing home Brady McConnell.

Rovaldis Cabrera (1-0) got the win with four innings of scoreless, four-hit relief while Miguel Rondon (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.