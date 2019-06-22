Hudson’s homer leads Memphis to 14-7 win over Okla. City

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) -- Joe Hudson hit a two-run homer in the sixth inning, leading the Memphis Redbirds to a 14-7 win over the Oklahoma City Dodgers on Friday. The win snapped a five-game losing streak for the Redbirds.

The home run by Hudson capped a three-run inning and gave the Redbirds a 7-5 lead after Conner Capel hit an RBI double earlier in the inning.

Memphis later scored in three additional innings, including a five-run eighth, when the team hit three home runs to help put the game away.

Tommy Layne (3-1) got the win in relief while Okla. City starter Brock Stewart (2-5) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

Cameron Perkins singled twice, driving home two runs for the Dodgers. Will Smith homered and doubled, scoring a pair of runs while also driving home a couple.

Despite the loss, Okla. City is 5-1 against Memphis this season.