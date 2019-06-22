De Jesus, Alcantara lead the way for AZL Dodgers Mota

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) -- Alex De Jesus homered and doubled, scoring a couple of runs while also driving home two as the AZL Dodgers Mota beat the AZL Indians Red 7-6 on Saturday.

Ismael Alcantara doubled and singled with two RBIs for AZL Dodgers Mota.

AZL Dodgers Mota took the lead in the first when De Jesus hit a solo home run and Alcantara hit a two-run double.

Trailing 7-4, the AZL Indians Red cut into the deficit in the eighth inning when Alexfri Planez hit a two-run home run.

Michael Martinez (1-0) got the win in relief while AZL Indians Red starter Miguel Vinicio (0-1) took the loss in the Arizona League game.