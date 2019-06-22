Bouchard, Vilade lift Lancaster over Rancho Cuca. in a 13-7 slugfest

LANCASTER, Calif. (AP) -- Sean Bouchard homered twice and singled, scoring three runs while also driving in three as the Lancaster JetHawks beat the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes 13-7 on Friday.

Ryan Vilade homered and singled twice with three runs and three RBIs for Lancaster.

Trailing 5-0 in the third, Rancho Cuca. cut into the lead when Jeren Kendall hit a sacrifice fly and Donovan Casey hit a two-run home run.

The JetHawks extended their lead in the fourth inning when Vilade hit a two-run single and then scored on a two-run double by Casey Golden.

The JetHawks later added two runs in both the seventh and eighth innings. In the seventh, Taylor Snyder hit a two-run single, while Bouchard and Vilade hit solo home runs in the eighth.

Lancaster starter Will Gaddis (4-5) picked up the win despite allowing four runs over six innings. Opposing starter Michael Grove (0-3) took the loss in the California League game after giving up five runs and five hits over 1 2/3 innings.

For the Quakes, Devin Mann homered and doubled twice, scoring two runs. Casey homered twice, driving in three runs and scoring a pair.

Lancaster improved to 11-5 against Rancho Cuca. this season.