Howard’s double leads Sacramento over Las Vegas in 10 innings

LAS VEGAS (AP) -- Ryan Howard hit a two-run double in the top of the 10th inning to help lead the Sacramento River Cats to a 12-7 win over the Las Vegas Aviators on Friday. The win snapped a four-game losing streak for the River Cats and a five-game winning streak for the Aviators.

The double by Howard scored Chris Shaw and Henry Ramos. The River Cats later scored four more runs in the inning, including a two-run double by Austin Slater.

In the bottom of the inning, Las Vegas scored on a double by Jonah Heim that brought home Skye Bolt. However, the rally ended when Pat Venditte struck Jorge Mateo out to end the game.

The River Cats scored one run in the ninth before Las Vegas answered with four in the bottom of the inning to tie the game 6-6.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Slater was a triple short of the cycle, driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the win. Aramis Garcia homered and singled twice, scoring two runs.

Venditte (4-1) got the win in relief while Ryan Dull (1-2) took the loss in the Pacific Coast League game.

For the Aviators, Sheldon Neuse was a triple short of the cycle. Dustin Fowler homered and doubled, scoring two runs.

Despite the loss, Las Vegas is 10-3 against Sacramento this season.