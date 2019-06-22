Paula’s triple leads DSL Padres to 11-7 win over DSL Orioles1

, (AP) -- Willmert Paula hit a bases-clearing triple in the sixth inning, leading the DSL Padres to an 11-7 win over the DSL Orioles1 on Saturday. With the victory, the DSL Padres snapped a five-game losing streak.

The triple by Paula, part of a four-run inning, gave the DSL Padres a 3-1 lead before Paula scored on a groundout later in the inning.

The DSL Padres later added four runs in the seventh and three in the eighth. In the seventh, Nerwilian Cedeno hit a two-run double, while Cedeno drove in two runs and Josttin Diaz drove in one in the eighth.

DSL Padres right-hander Luis Crisostomo (1-1) picked up a quality start and the win after allowing one run on just three hits over six innings. Opposing starter Edinson Lopez (1-1) took the loss in the Dominican Summer League game after he allowed three runs on just one hit over 5 1/3 innings.