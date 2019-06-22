Brazil routs Peru 5-0 to reach Copa America quarterfinals

Brazil's Everton celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Peru during a Copa America Group A soccer match at the Arena Corinthians in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Saturday, June 22, 2019. AP Photo

Brazil finally got it going in the Copa America at home, routing Peru 5-0 to reach the quarterfinals on Saturday.

Casemiro, Roberto Firmino and Everton scored in the first half, and Dani Alves and Willian in the second to keep the hosts on track for their first Copa title since 2007.

Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus missed e penalty kick in stoppage time.

The hosts finished first in Group A with seven points, two more than second-placed Venezuela, which also advanced after beating Bolivia 3-1 in Belo Horizonte.

Peru stayed with four points but can still can advance as one of the two best second-place finishers in all three groups.

