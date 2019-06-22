Venezuela beats Bolivia 3-1 and advances in Copa America

Venezuela's Darwin Machis celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during a Copa America Group A soccer match against Bolivia at Mineirao stadium in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, Saturday, June 22, 2019. AP Photo

Venezuela beat Bolivia 3-1 to advance to the Copa America quarterfinals on Saturday.

Darwin Machis scored in each half for Venezuela at Mineirao Stadium.

Leonel Justiniano reduced Bolivia's deficit in the 82nd minute, but Josef Martinez secured the victory four minutes later.

Venezuela finished second to Brazil in Group A. Brazil beat Peru 5-0.

Venezuela's adversary in the quarterfinals will be the second-place team in Group B, either Paraguay, Qatar or Argentina.