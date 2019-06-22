Sports
Mahan’s single leads Jacksonville to 3-2 win over Pensacola
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) -- Riley Mahan hit a two-run single in the fifth inning, leading the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp to a 3-2 win over the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Saturday.
The single by Mahan scored Santiago Chavez and Anfernee Seymour to tie the game 2-2.
The Jumbo Shrimp took the lead for good in the sixth when J.C. Millan hit a solo home run.
Starter Sixto Sanchez (3-2) got the win while Anthony Vizcaya (0-1) took the loss in relief in the Southern League game.
Lewin Diaz doubled and singled twice for the Blue Wahoos.
Despite the loss, Pensacola is 10-3 against Jacksonville this season.
