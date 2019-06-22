Castillo’s single leads Tampa to 2-1 win over Bradenton

BRADENTON, Fla. (AP) -- Diego Castillo hit a two-run single in the ninth inning, leading the Tampa Tarpons to a 2-1 win over the Bradenton Marauders on Saturday.

The single by Castillo scored Sandy Mota and Dermis Garcia and provided all the offense for Tampa.

In the bottom of the fourth, Bradenton grabbed the lead on a solo home run by Dylan Busby.

Kyle Zurak (2-3) got the win with a scoreless inning in relief while Hunter Stratton (5-2) took the loss in the Florida State League game.