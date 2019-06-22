Craport’s single leads Frederick to 5-3 win over Wilmington

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) -- Trevor Craport hit a run-scoring single in the eighth inning, leading the Frederick Keys to a 5-3 win over the Wilmington Blue Rocks on Saturday. The win snapped an eight-game losing streak for the Keys and a five-game winning streak for the Blue Rocks.

The single by Craport came in the midst of a five-run inning and gave the Keys a 4-2 lead. Later in the inning, Yeltsin Gudino hit an RBI single, bringing home Craport.

In the bottom of the ninth, Wilmington cut into the lead on a double by Sebastian Rivero that scored Nick Pratto.

Cameron Ming (2-2) got the win with 1 1/3 innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Rito Lugo (1-2) took the loss in the Carolina League game.

For the Blue Rocks, Dennicher Carrasco reached base three times.