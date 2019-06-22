Tavarez, Munoz lift Durango over Tabasco 2-0

TABASCO, Mexico (AP) -- Aneury Tavarez doubled twice and singled as the Generales de Durango defeated the Olmecas de Tabasco 2-0 on Saturday.

Carlos Munoz singled three times for Durango.

Durango scored its runs when Santiago Gonzalez hit a sacrifice fly in the third inning and Jon Kemmer hit a solo home run in the eighth.

Durango starter Amilcar Gaxiola (2-1) picked up the win after allowing just four hits over five scoreless innings. Opposing starter Marco Carrillo (1-7) took the tough loss in the Mexican League game after allowing two runs and six hits over 7 2/3 innings.

For the Olmecas, Jovan Rosa doubled and singled. Tabasco was held scoreless for the seventh time this season, while the Durango staff recorded its second shutout of the year.