Grullon’s homer leads Lehigh Valley to 13-1 win over Columbus

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Deivy Grullon hit a three-run home run in the sixth inning, leading the Lehigh Valley IronPigs to a 13-1 win over the Columbus Clippers on Saturday.

The home run by Grullon, part of a four-run inning, gave the IronPigs a 4-0 lead before Austin Listi hit a solo home run later in the inning.

The IronPigs later added seven runs in the seventh and one in the eighth to put the game away.

Tyler Gilbert (1-1) got the win with two innings of scoreless, one-hit relief while Columbus starter Jake Paulson (0-1) took the loss in the International League game.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to Ledger-Enquirer content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Despite the loss, Columbus is 4-1 against Lehigh Valley this season.